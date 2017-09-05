Romania sends 100 troops to NATO medical exercise in Germany

Romania is participating with more than 100 troops to the Vigorous Warrior 17 (VW17) multinational military exercise organized at the Lehnin training area in Germany between September 4 and September 22, according to a press release from the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

The medical exercise, organized by the NATO Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine, aims to jointly train and evaluate the interoperability and tactical maneuverability, including the relocation of ROLE 2 Framework Nation Concept medical facilities.

It also focuses on the ability to handle a large number of victims of a military operation, the interaction between military and civilian, national, multinational and private medical entities, with emphasis on civil-military cooperation, and the assessment of the continuity of medical assistance along the entire evacuation chain. It looks, as well, at the evaluation of the response capacity in case of a biological incident (the outbreak of an epidemic), reads the press release.

Around 900 troops from 27 NATO member and partner countries are participating in the exercise.

The Vigorous Warrior exercise is at the fourth edition. It is organized once every two years. Hungary hosted the exercise in 2011, followed by Germany in 2013, and the Czech Republic in 2015. This year, Romania has the most consistent contribution since the start of the exercise.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Coemed.org)