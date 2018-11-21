Romania, up five positions in World Talent Ranking

Romania went up five positions in the IMD World Talent Ranking, which evaluates the capability of 63 countries in developing, attracting and retaining talent.

The assessment is based on three factors: investment and development, appeal and readiness. Romania ranks 56th in the ranking up from 61st in 2017.

Switzerland and Denmark firmly lead the ranking, for the fifth year in a row, followed by Norway, Austria and the Netherlands.

“This year the most successful countries in talent competitiveness are mainly European, mid-size economies. Moreover, these countries share high levels of investment in education and quality of life,” said Arturo Bris, Director of the IMD World Competitiveness Center in Switzerland, which publishes this ranking.

With the exception of Estonia (28th), Slovenia (30th), and Latvia (33rd), Eastern European countries generally place in the lower part of the ranking. For instance, Slovak Republic (59th), Bulgaria (57th), and Romania (56th) underperform in attracting highly skilled workers from abroad and they also face problems in retaining their locally-grown talent, the report shows.

