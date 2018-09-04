Romania TV will broadcast local lottery draws

The Romanian lottery’s draws will move from the public television TVR to the private news station Romania TV starting September 6, the company announced on Monday, September 3.

The draws take place on Thursdays and Sundays at 18:15.

The Lottery awarded the contract following a public acquisition procedure. Romania TV will get about RON 1,6 million (EUR 344,000) from the Lottery for a year, according to Paginademedia.ro.

Romanian Lottery auctions broadcasting rights for lottery draws

[email protected]