30 °C
Bucharest
Sep 04, 20:38

Romania TV will broadcast local lottery draws

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The Romanian lottery’s draws will move from the public television TVR to the private news station Romania TV starting September 6, the company announced on Monday, September 3.

The draws take place on Thursdays and Sundays at 18:15.

The Lottery awarded the contract following a public acquisition procedure. Romania TV will get about RON 1,6 million (EUR 344,000) from the Lottery for a year, according to Paginademedia.ro.

Romanian Lottery auctions broadcasting rights for lottery draws

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now