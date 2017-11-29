5 °C
Romania will send almost 1,800 troops abroad in 2018

by Romania Insider
Romania will send 1,775 troops to theaters of operations (TO) next year, up 286 compared to 2017, Romania’s Supreme Defense Council (CSAT) decided yesterday.

Another 233 troops will remain in Romania, with the possibility of being deployed if needed.

Romania will also send 1,867 gendarmes and police officers into missions coordinated by the European Union, OSCE, NATO and the UN next year, up 340 compared to 2017.

The main effort will continue to be the participation to the NATO mission in Afghanistan – Resolute Support Mission, as well as the participation to the KFOR and EU ALTHEA NATO operations in the Balkans.

Romania’s Supreme Defense Council also approved yesterday the government draft on acquiring 8×8 armored conveyors to equip the Romanian army. The Romanian Defense Ministry has been allocated 2% of the GDP for next year.

