Romania Travel: Skiing in Postavaru Mountains – Poiana Brasov

The ski season 2018-2019 officially started in Poiana Brasov mid-December. The slopes covered with a snow-white cloak (mainly artificial) attracted many tourists in the first skiing weekend, especially those from Bucharest.

Located in Postavaru mountains, here you will find slopes for any skiing level and views to die for. On average, during each skiing season, more than 2 million tourists come to Poiana Brasov for winter sports and other activities in the area. Some 15-20% of all tourists arriving in Poiana Brasov are foreigners, according to Romanian media.

Poiana Brasov, the most popular and the largest ski resort in Romania, is approximately 180 km from Bucharest and only 10 km from Brasov. The hard part is to get to Poiana Brasov, as you have to cross Valea Prahovei, one of the most crowded roads that link Bucharest to the mountain resorts at the foot of the Carpathians.

Outdoor and indoor fun

You may think Romanians are crazy about winter sports and it’s true: skiing attracts an increasing number of tourists every year and many mountain resorts have managed to invest in developing all kinds of facilities.

The slopes in Postavaru mountains are filled with people especially during the weekends and on holidays, starting with December, until March or April if we are lucky to have good snow and low temperatures. Everybody finds here something to do, as there are 24 km of downhill skiing, with 7 individual slopes, served by 11 ski lifts.

Most of the slopes are wide, perfect for skiing and snowboarding. The margins are secured and ski instructors are there for tourists, both at the base, where beginners learn the essential movements and at the highest point in Postavaru, where they accompany the more experienced skiers. The altitude of 1,828 m offers stunning panoramic views over the Transylvanian Mountains. From Postavaru Hut, on a clear, sunny day, one will admire Piatra Craiului’s limestone ridge, the Bucegi peaks covered in clouds and the surreal Magura landscape while warming up with boiled wine or hot chocolate. Here, dancing on DJ sets is a must in order to maintain the good mood and the feet warm.

Other outdoor activities you can enjoy in Poiana Brasov: ski touring, paragliding, hiking, horse riding, ATV trips, among others. You will also find an Entertainment Center that features a bowling club, as well as billiards, a mini-golf area, a climbing room and an electronic games room.

If you don’t have the equipment for skiing, no worries, you can borrow everything from the rental centers in Poiana Brasov. Then, after a few laps, resting at the après ski centers which are mainly located around hotels and bars sounds like a good idea especially if there’s some traditional Romanian food and folk music involved.

The most expensive mountain resort in Romania keeps growing

Also known as the most expensive mountain resort in Romania, Poiana Brasov is already 98% booked for this season’s holidays (Christmas and New Year’s Eve). So, if you want to plan your next holiday in Poiana Brasov starting with January 2019, discover the ski subscriptions’ price this season. Then, pick a place to stay from the 4,000 accommodation places available.

The hotel infrastructure and the ski area in Poiana Brasov allow, at the moment, to organize several international sports competitions that manage to better promote this area. FIS Children Trophy, the largest alpine skiing competition in Romania, will take place late February in Poiana Brasov and the event will continue until 2022.

Wondering where to park your car if you’re only passing through Poiana Brasov for a short while? Good news! There’s a parking lot with more than 400 parking spaces built last year in Poiana Mica. This means tourists will be transported to the center of Poiana Brasov with busses.

It seems that everything is ready for a new skiing season in Postavaru mountains. The only thing that is missing is heavy snow.

What are the things you enjoy the most in Poiana Brasov? Tell us about your experience.

By Floriana Scanteie, contributor

(Photos by Floriana Scanteie)