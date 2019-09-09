Romania travel: Enjoy Brașov from up above

Don’t you just love cities with a view? It's not only relaxing to gaze as far as the eye can see, but it's also a great way to witness a town’s transformation. Take Brașov, for example, one of the most touristic Romanian cities.

Starting with its appearance from the ground level and looking up to the vast stretching of forests and mountain peaks, everything that unfolds before your eyes is so beautiful, no matter the season! One can truly discover a city just by browsing it from up above. Brașov will impress you!

Here are some of the best places to admire the city from:

Tâmpa Mountain

Here’s a rare thing: Brașov has a mountain in the middle of the city. Tampa nature reserve is 960 m high. It may not be a big mountain, but the multitude of paths crossing it connects the base with the top and can take you around it and even further, to Postavaru Massif. That is what makes Tampa a great place for trail running, hiking, and mountain biking, offering a diverse range of trails in terms of difficulty and length.

Not only sport enthusiasts enjoy this great natural park: tourists can get to the top of Tampa mountain by cable car if hiking is too tiring. Nobody wants to miss taking some pictures with a panoramic view of the city, from the place where the name of the town is written in Hollywood style letters. And that, too, is one of Brașov’s trademarks. Tampa reveals the medieval city center, a part of the road to Poiana Brașov resort, and the new neighborhoods that keep spreading, making the connection to towns and villages in the surrounding area.

The Citadel

Like any former fortress, Brașov’s citadel, another popular city landmark, is situated on the top of a hill from where visitors can enjoy a panoramic view. For some, the hike may not be easy, but it is worth the effort. Just so you know, there is also the possibility to get close to its entrance by car.

In recent years, the citadel hosted a restaurant, cafe, and nightclub amongst other things, but it has never fulfilled its real potential. At the moment, the monument requires restoration and is closed. One can only walk the outside walls and find a cozy spot to admire the sunset. Going around the citadel you will see the old part of the town with its main park, Tâmpa and Postăvaru mountains in all splendor, and the new part of the city with its blocks of flats and some remnants of old factories.

Melcilor Hill

You won’t probably find this hill in Brașov on any touristic brochure. It’s not close to the city center and it is not spectacular either. But locals visit it frequently as it offers the possibility of a short hike while admiring a different part of the city. Racadau is one of the best-rated neighborhoods in Brașov, built between Tampa mountain and Melcilor hill. It is best known for spacious condos, the closeness of the forest, and bear encounters. In a recent study, Brașov leads the ranking of Romanian neighborhoods with the best air quality.

The White and Black Towers

The two medieval towers, built in the 15th century, keep watch over old Brasov from the Warthe hill on the northern side of the city. Both towers offer impressive views over the city and to get to enjoy them you need to be in shape, as it involves climbing many steps and walking slope roads.

You can also get to the White Tower pretty easily, from the road to Poiana Brasov, but you’ll feel more comfortable in the Black Tower, where there’s a wooden deck. People enjoy spending time there reading or taking photos. This tower picked up its name after a fire in 1649 that blackened the exterior walls.

Panoramic view on the way to Poiana Brașov resort

As you drive to Poiana Brasov, the most popular and the largest ski resort in Romania, the winding road has several stops from where you can marvel at the city from up above. These parking spaces are popular among tourists and locals as well whether it is day or night, summer or winter. It is fascinating to make a stop there when it is dark outside as the city lights and the starry sky create a romantic atmosphere.

View over the city from Schei neighborhood

Schei is an old Romanian district of Brașov, a neighborhood of narrow cobblestone streets and red-tiled 17th-century homes. Its entrance is Schei Gate while on the southern part of this medieval neighborhood there’s a gravel road taking you to the impressive Salomon Rocks. Locals come here to enjoy traditional festivities, leisure, and sports activities. The forest is near-by, so many trails are taking you to Postăvaru mountain, with stops from where you can enjoy Brașov from up above.

By Floriana Scanteie, guest writer

(Photos by Floriana Scanteie)