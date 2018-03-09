EC urges Romania to transpose EU rules on quality of petrol and diesel fuels

The European Commission (EC) announced on Thursday, March 8, that it has decided to issue a reasoned opinion to Romania, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Latvia, Spain, and the United Kingdom for failing to transpose EU rules on the quality of petrol and diesel fuels into their national law.

This Directive provides the rules to calculate and report the greenhouse gas emissions of fuels and other energy from non-biological sources.

“The EU regulation aims to yield reporting of sufficient accuracy, so that the Commission can assess the performance of fuel suppliers in meeting their obligations under the Fuel Quality Directive (Directive 98/70/EC). The Fuel Quality Directive aims to achieve at least a 6% reduction of the greenhouse gas intensity of the fuel and energy supplied by the end of 2020. The calculation method has also the advantage of reducing the administrative burden on both suppliers and Member States,” the EC said.

The Member States had until April 21, 2017 to implement EU rules on the calculation and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions of fuels into their national legislation. The EC had already sent a letter of formal notice to these Member States in May 2017.

The Commission also said that if these Member States, including Romania, fail to act within two months from the receipt of the reasoned opinion, the case may be referred to the Court of Justice of the EU.

Irina Marica, [email protected]