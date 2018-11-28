Romanian Trade Registry’s Office plans to change IT system with EUR 5 mln

Romania’s National Trade Registry’s Office – ONRC, the institution that holds the records of all companies and individuals registered for business in the country, has launched a public tender to purchase a new IT system, estimated at RON 23.4 million (EUR 5 million) without VAT.

The institution aims to improve its information supply services for individuals and companies, and increase its data processing capacity, local Profit.ro reported.

The offers from bidders will be opened in the first part of December.

ONRC is under the authority of the Justice Ministry and has 42 local offices throughout the country.

