Romania’s trade deficit widens in first five months

In January-May, Romania’s exports increased by 8.8% to a total of EUR 28.09 billion while the imports went up by 9.3% to EUR 33.09 billion, according to preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Thus, the trade deficit in the first five months of 2018 reached EUR 5 billion, being with EUR 546.8 million higher than the one reported for the same period of 2017.

In this period, high shares in the structure of exports and imports were held by categories such as transport machinery and equipment (48.6% for export and 37.4% for imports) and other manufactured products (32.4% for export and 30.8% for import).

In May, the trade gap widened to EUR 1.27 billion. The exports increased by 5.2% year-on-year, to EUR 5.87 billion, while the imports went up by 6.8%, to EUR 7.14 billion.

Irina Marica, [email protected]