Romania, behind Bulgaria and Hungary on tourist accommodation capacity

Romania had a little over 326,000 bed-places in tourist accommodation establishments in 2016, slightly more than in 2015 (325,841 bed-places), but still behind neighboring countries such as Bulgaria and Hungary.

Tourist accommodation establishments include hotels, holiday and other short-stay accommodation, camping grounds, recreational vehicle parks, and trailer parks.

By comparison, Bulgaria had 328,264 bed-places in tourist accommodation establishments in 2016, up from 322,465 in 2015. Meanwhile, the number of bed-places stood at 446,400 in Hungary in 2016, up from 440,449 the year before, according to data from EU’s statistical office Eurostat.

However, Romania is ahead of countries such as Finland – 252,902 bed-places in tourist accommodation establishments in 2016, Slovakia – 183,903, Cyprus – 84,239, Lithuania – 77,024, and Latvia – 47,083.

At EU level, there were 31.2 million bed-places available in 2015, Eurostat data shows. France had the highest number of bed-places in tourist accommodation establishments in 2015 – 5.1 million or 16.5% of the EU’s total, followed by Italy – 4.9 million or 15.6%, and Spain – 3.5 million or 11.3% of EU’s total.

Irina Marica, [email protected]