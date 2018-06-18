Romania to reopen tourism promotion offices abroad

The Romanian Tourism Ministry is currently working on re-establishing tourism promotion offices abroad, according to tourism minister Bogdan Trif. Romania is to have more such offices than before, including on the Asian market.

Romania’s tourism promotion offices abroad, which promoted the Romanian tourism abroad and attracted foreign tourists to Romania, were shut down in May last year. The current tourism minister Trif said this was a mistake and the re-establishment of these offices is “mandatory,” local Mediafax reported. He also promised the new offices will be opened by the end of the year.

“We’ll not only open the eight offices that we had before. We will have 20 offices, including three in China because we also target the Asian market. Let’s not forget that 120 million tourists are leaving from China every year and very few of them arrive in Romania,” the minister said.

Asked where the new offices of tourist representation will be located, Trif said this would be established during future debates for the integrated tourism strategy in Romania.

