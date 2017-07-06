Media: Romania to host Three Seas Initiative summit in 2018

Romania will host the Three Seas Imitative summit next year, according to sources cited by local Agerpres.

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis is currently in Warsaw (July 6), for the Three Seas Initiative summit. There, he proposed the next summit to be organized in Bucharest next year, and all the leaders present at the reunion agreed with this proposal, according to the same sources.

“The President of Romania underlined that the added value of this initiative can be its ability to outline concrete interconnection projects, especially in transport and energy,” the sources told Agerpres.

This year’s Three Seas Imitative summit, which brings together leaders of the countries bordering the Adriatic, the Baltic and the Black Sea, takes place on July 6, in Warsaw, Poland. American President Donald Trump is the special guest at the event.

Irina Marica, [email protected]