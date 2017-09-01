Romanian Air Forces to get three F16 aircraft by end-September

The Romanian Air Forces will get another three F16 aircraft by the end of September, defense minister Adrian Tutuianu said yesterday, reports News.ro.

In the next years, the Romanian Army could be equipped with another 36 aircraft, he added. Romania also plans to acquire four multilevel warships in the next seven years.

“We are interested in collaborations with the Romanian industry and there are companies with Romanian or foreign capital with production facilities in Romania, at Braila, Galaţi, Tulcea, Constanta and even Mangalia,” said Tutuianu.

The modernization of the frigates should take place at the same time with the construction of the corvettes, he added.

