28 °C
Bucharest
Sep 01, 13:30

Romanian Air Forces to get three F16 aircraft by end-September

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The Romanian Air Forces will get another three F16 aircraft by the end of September, defense minister Adrian Tutuianu said yesterday, reports News.ro.

In the next years, the Romanian Army could be equipped with another 36 aircraft, he added. Romania also plans to acquire four multilevel warships in the next seven years.

“We are interested in collaborations with the Romanian industry and there are companies with Romanian or foreign capital with production facilities in Romania, at Braila, Galaţi, Tulcea, Constanta and even Mangalia,” said Tutuianu.

The modernization of the frigates should take place at the same time with the construction of the corvettes, he added.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list