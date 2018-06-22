Romania reports third highest medical inflation in Europe

Romania ranks third in Europe for the likelihood of increasing medical service costs, according to a recent report by Mercer Marsh Benefits covering 225 insurers in 62 countries, quoted by Economica.net.

The medical inflation in Romania was of 15% in 2017, the third highest after Serbia and Lithuania.

In Romania, medical service costs went up by an almost double rate compared to the European average, according to the Medical Trends Around the World report. Worldwide, medical costs went up by 9.5% in 2017, which is three times higher than the estimated inflation rate. T

he current medical inflation was triggered by the higher investments in private medical infrastructure, technology development and higher salaries in the public sector, said Silvia Dumitrescu, manager of Mercer Marsh Benefits Romania.

Romania’s private healthcare services market, up 12% in 2017

[email protected]