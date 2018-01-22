Romania has a third of the farms in EU

Romania has a third of all the farms in the European Union, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS). Meanwhile, Romania uses less of its surface for agriculture than countries such as France, Spain, Germany, and Poland.

“Romania has the highest number of farms in the European Union. We have 33% of the total number of farms. Only one other country, Poland, holds more than 10% of the total number of farms, namely 13.2%. The Other countries have lower numbers, regardless of their agriculture dimension,” said INS president Tudorel Toader in a press conference.

He pointed out that the number of farms in the EU dropped by 26% in the last seven years, although the surface used for agriculture remained about the same, which shows a consolidation trend.

In Romania, the number of farms reached 3.42 million last year, down by 5.7% compared to 2013 and by 11.3% compared to 2010, according to INS data. Only 26,000 of these farms were registered as businesses, 6.4% fewer than in 2013.

About 7.5% of Romania’s area is used for agriculture, compared to 15.9% in France, 13.3% in Spain, 9,9% in UK, 9.6% in Germany, and 8.3% in Poland.

[email protected]