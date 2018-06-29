Romania has a third of EU farms but only 3% of agricultural output

One third of the farms in the European Union are in Romania, but they produce only 3.4% of total agricultural output in the region, according to Eurostat data quoted by Profit.ro.

The share of small farms (less than 5 ha) in the total number of farms in Romania is the highest in EU, namely 92%. Only 0.5% of Romanian farms have more than 50 ha. They cover over 50% of the country’s farming land.

Romania had 3.42 million farms in 2016 and its total farming surface amounted to 12.5 million ha (7.3% in total EU farming land). Hence, Romania is sixth in EU by farming surface.

Over 44% of Romanian farmers are over 65 years, only 7.6% are younger than 40 years and those in the 40-54 age group represent one quarter in total. Romania is followed by Poland and Italy by number of farms.

Agriculture minister: Romania has more than 4,200 farmers over 90

Hungary supports farmers in Transylvania

[email protected]