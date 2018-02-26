Local band The Humans have won the Romanian national selection for the 2018 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, and will represent the country in Lisbon with their song Goodbye.

Goodbye has received 3,277 votes from the public during the 60-minute televoting organized on Sunday, February 25.

The Humans is made up of five members, each with their own mix of musical backgrounds. The band consists of Adi Tetrade, Alin Neagoe, Alex Matei, Alex Cismaru, and Cristina Caramarcu who is the lead vocalist. Their winning song Goodbye was composed by Alexandru Matei and Alin Neagoe, on the lyrics of Cristina Caramarcu.

Alexia & Matei with their song Walking on Water ranked second in the national Eurovision selection final, with 3,114 votes, followed by Feli with the song Buna de iubit, which got 2,862 votes.

The 2018 edition of Eurovision will be organized in Lisbon, and will bring on the same stage the representatives of 42 countries. The final is scheduled for May 12.

Romania ranked seventh in the 2017 Eurovision final, its representatives Ilinca and Alex Florea gathering 282 points with their song Yodel It!. It was Romania’s best ranking in the competition since the success achieved by Paula Seling and Ovi at the 2010 edition in Oslo (third place), and the fourth best in the history of Romania’s participation in Eurovision.

Portugal was the big winner of the 2017 Eurovision, its representative Salvador Sobral winning the highest score of 758 points with the song Amar Pelos Dois.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Eurovision Romania on Facebook)