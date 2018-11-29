Romanian technical consumer goods market, up 17% in first nine months

The technical consumer goods market in Romania reached EUR 2.22 billion in the first nine months of this year, up 17.1% compared to the same period of 2017, according to the GfK TEMAX report.

The main growth driver was the telecommunications sector, which saw a 29.4% increase in sales, to EUR 966 million.

Sales of consumer electronics went up 10.9% year-on-year in the first nine months, to EUR 317 million, while IT products recorded sales of EUR 318 million, up 12.4%. Sales of major domestic appliances went up 6.9%, to EUR 430 million, and sales of small domestic appliances increased 6.6%, to EUR 154 million.

The photography sector was the only one that continued to decline, reaching EUR 16 million, down 9.8% year-on-year.

In the third quarter, the technical consumer goods market reached total sales of EUR 814 million, up 14% yoy. The fourth quarter is usually the best period of the year for the electro-IT market, due to the Black Friday and holiday sales events.

