Romanian gymnast wins two gold medals at Taipei Summer Universiade

Romanian gymnasts Larisa Iordache and Andrei Muntean won a total of four medals for Romania at the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei.

Larisa Iordache won three medals, namely two gold and one bronze, while Andrei Muntean got a bronze medal.

Iordache won the first medal for Romania on Tuesday, August 22, namely gold in Woman’s All-Around competition. Then, on Wednesday, she got two other medals: bronze in the Women’s Beam competition and gold in the Floor Exercise contest.

Meanwhile, Andrei Muntean won the bronze medal in the Men’s Vault competition.

Romania participates in the 29th edition of the Summer Universiade with a delegation of 121 people, including 91 athletes.

Romanian President decorates star gymnasts

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Federația Română de Gimnastică on Facebook)