15 °C
Bucharest
Oct 26, 12:22

Romania switches to winter time on Sunday

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

Romania will switch to winter time this Sunday, October 28, when the clocks will be turned backwards one hour. Thus, 04:00 on Sunday morning will become 03:00, making October 28 the longest day of the year, with 25 hours.

Winter time is the practice of shifting the clock back during winter months It will end on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

The railways company CFR said the time change would not modify the train schedule in Romania. The passenger trains will depart according to the official summer time by 04:00, while those scheduled to depart from stations after that hour will leave according to the official train schedule based on the winter time.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now