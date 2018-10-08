Romania sees EUR 0.5 bln surplus in fashion trade in first half

Romania exported clothing and accessories worth EUR 1.28 billion in the first half of this year, down by 5.4% compared to the same period of 2017.

Meanwhile, fashion imports increased by 10.4%, to EUR 776 million, local Agerpres reported.

However, Romania still recorded a surplus of EUR 508 million on this segment. There are many factories in Romania that produce clothing and accessories for international brands, which is why this sector records a surplus.

In the first half of this year, Romania exported goods worth almost EUR 34 billion, up 10% compared to the same period of last year, and imported products worth EUR 40.3 billion, up 9.7% year-on-year, resulting a trade deficit of EUR 6.3 billion.

