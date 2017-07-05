Romania can send almost 2,800 soldiers and civilians to foreign missions in 2018

Romania’s Supreme National Defense Council (CSAT), which met on Tuesday, July 4, increased the number of troops the country can send to foreign missions in 2018, President Klaus Iohannis announced after the meeting.

“We have a maximum of 1,793 people, military and civilians, who can participate in foreign missions from the Ministry of Defense, and 971 people, both military and civilians, who can participate in external missions from the Ministry of Interior,” the President said.

Klaus Iohannis specified that these are the maximum limits.

“In fact, there aren’t so many people employed at the moment, and probably there will not be in 2018 either, but we have all seen that situations can change from day to day, and we want to make sure we have a comfortable margin to allocate when we think it’s the case, an additional number of people for these missions,” he said.

Besides these maximum limits, CSAT also established a number of soldiers and civilians that can be made available in case of a crisis, the President added.

Irina Marica, [email protected]