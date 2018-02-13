Romania talks to Slovakia about Eastring gas pipeline possibility

Romanian gas network operator Transgaz and Slovakian gas transporter Eustream will check whether it is possible to develop the Eastring pipeline project by crossing Romania and Slovakia.

The two companies signed a memorandum. Slovakia signed similar agreements with Bulgaria and Hungary.

Eastring will be a bi-directional gas pipeline interconnector between Slovakia and the external border of the EU on the territory of Bulgaria. It will offer direct and most cost-effective transmission route between West EU liquid hubs and the Balkan region/Turkey.

Eastring is a project of common interest for the European Union, which will support it financially. Its feasibility study should be ready in June 2018.

