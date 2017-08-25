Romania signs missile, helicopter contracts with French companies

French group Airbus will extend by ten years the exclusive contract with the Romanian helicopter producer IAR Brasov to assemble the H215M heavy-duty helicopter in Romania.

IAR would thus become the main contractor for all future H215M orders that the Romanian Ministry of Defense may place.

Moreover, Romania will buy anti-aircraft missiles from the French group MBDA, via an agreement with Romania’s state defense contractor Romarm. The group also ponders investing in the production of military equipment in Romania.

The Airbus and MBDA investment agreements were signed yesterday at the Romanian Presidency headquarters in Bucharest, during French president Emmanuel Macron’s official visit to Romania.

