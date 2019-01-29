Romania-Serbia tourism project highlights Timiş river valley

A new tourism project, Eco Timiş (Eco Tamis), will highlight the Timiş river and its valley, on both the Romanian and Serbian side.

The river, which has its source in the Semenic Mountains, in Caraș Severin county, flows through the Banat region and drains into the Danube, in the Serbian locality of Pancevo.

The project amounts to some EUR 1 million. It is implemented by four partners: the Pancevo Center for Volunteering and Nature Protection (Serbia), the Pancevo Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Serbia), the Timiș County Association for Tourism Promotion and Development (Timișoara), and the Miltonia Association (Timișoara).

As part of the project, on the Romanian side, tourists will be able to discover various sites in Timiş county by bike or boat, starting this summer. They will get the opportunity to bird-watch in the Satchinez Reservation and the Macedonia Forest, where observatories will be set up. Furthermore, Valea Timişului will be furnished with signs pointing to various tourist routes, trash cans, benches and other street furniture items.

So far, 30 bikes, 12 canoes, a catamaran and over 800 street furniture items have been purchased, Adevarul reported. On the Serbian side, there will be similar equipment. Both in Romania and in Serbia, the visitors will be able to use the bikes, the boats and the catamaran for free.

In Romania, some of the bikes will stay at the Banat Village Museum, from where tourists can start exploring various routes, and others will go to tourist centers like the one in Satchinez, a commune in Timiş county. Two routes are planned for the Romanian catamaran: the Surduc lake and the Bega channel. Across the border, the catamaran will travel on a route of 200 km, from Pancevo to Jasa Tomici.

(Photo:Eco Timiș/Eco Tamis Facebook Page)

