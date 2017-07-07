Romania, second in Europe on food & beverage consumption growth

Romania is second in Europe, after Turkey, on both the growth and growth potential in the Food & Beverage (F&B) sector consumption, according to a study by Cushman & Wakefield.

This includes consumption in restaurants, fast-food units, coffee shops, tea houses, and ice cream parlors.

Romania had an estimated growth pace of 7.2% per year over the past ten years, and an estimated average growth pace per year of 8.8% for the upcoming decade. This is above the growth pace of the European average, as in the case of Central and Eastern European markets such as Turkey, Bulgaria, Poland and Ukraine.

The ten largest commercial centers in Romania host approximately 250 F&B units, taking up a leasable surface of over 40,000 sqm. This is 6% of the leasable surface of the surveyed commercial centers, according to Cushman & Wakefield Echinox data.

The study notes that developers have paid increasing attention to the food-court area of commercial centers in recent years, and have tried to combine dining spaces with leisure and entertainment ones.

