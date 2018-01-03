The mountain resort of Straja, in the Jiu Valley region of the Hunedoara county, is known as a ski destination. But it has turned in recent years in a place of religious pilgrimage, and it hosts a 50-meter long Saints Tunnel.

The tunnel has 365 saints, corresponding to the entire year of the Orthodox calendar, painted on its walls. It was built between 2005 and 2007, and during winter time is the only access way to the Straja Hermitage, found at an altitude of over 1,700 meters. Its paintings also include scenes from the Old and the New Testament, and the Ten Commandments.

An 18.6 meter-high cross can also be found nearby the hermitage. It is a lit one, similar to the Caraiman one, and can be noticed from all over the Jiului Valley. The cross commemorates the 800 Romanian troops who died in the area during World War I.

Starting with 2000, a Cross’ Pathway procession is held yearly. The event gathers pilgrims from all over the country, who stop at 14 points along the way, each marked with a painting representing the stops made by Jesus during his way to crucifixion.

