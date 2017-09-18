Romania buys road signs with EUR 50 mln

Romania’s National Company for Road Infrastructure (CNAIR) has auctioned off a EUR 50 million contract for the acquisition of road signs for national roads and highways in Romania, reports Profit.ro.

The winner will install road signs in Bucharest, Craiova, Cluj, Brasov, Iasi and Constanta.

CNAIR will conclude the auction next month. The four-year contract covers both the acquisition and transport of road signs.

In spring, the Bucharest Street Administration has auctioned a two-year contract worth over EUR 31 million for installing road signs on the capital city streets in.

