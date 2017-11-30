Romania wants to revive local pig breeds

Romanian farmers might receive for free piglets from the state, provided they help revive the country’s local breeds.

Romania’s Agriculture Minister Petre Daea, who has recently made headlines for promoting the Romanian sheep, now plans to promote the Romanian pig, and offer local farmers an incentive to help out.

The state would offer farmers free pigs from the Mangalita and Bazna breeds, as well as state subsidies for growing them until they reach 130 kilograms per pig, if they agree to sell half of them for meat, according to News.ro.

“These two breeds, the Mangalita and Bazna, have been abandoned lately, but fortunately some people in this country, who loved these breeds, still kept them. We have a low number, but we support them to increase it and then distribute the Mangalita and Bazna pork meat,” said the Minister.

The Ministry is currently trying to receive approvals for the law which would support this program, including the set prices for which meat processors can buy pigs from farmers.

In recent years, more and more Romanian farmers choose Vietnamese pig breeds instead of the local breeds, as they are easier to grow.

The Mangalita, a breed which, according to some specialists, was created about two centuries ago, is highly appreciated across Europe for its tasty and healthy meat. Its distinct characteristic is the presence of fur on its skin. It is also called the ‘salmon pig’ for its healthy meat full of Omega 3 and unsaturated fatty acids. Its meat has a lower water content than other breeds, which makes it perfect for dry meat products, such as the famous Spanish Jamon.

(photo source: Rasamangalita.ro)