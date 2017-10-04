Romania ranks first in Top 100 SEE

Romanian car producer Automobile Dacia ranks first in the Top 100 SEE, a top of the largest companies in South Eastern Europe.

With revenues of EUR 4.6 billion in 2016, Dacia managed to surpass the Slovenian oil company Petrol, which had a EUR 3.2 billion turnover last year.

Romania has 59 companies in the Top 100 SEE, up from 55 last year. It is the largest market in the region. Six of the ten largest firms included in the ranking are Romanian.

Ten years ago, the local economy ranked third in the region, with 15 companies included. By comparison, Slovenia ranked first with 24 firms, followed by Croatia with 22 companies.

The Bulgarian publication SeeNews compiles this ranking. It covers ten markets in South Eastern Europe, namely Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia.

[email protected]