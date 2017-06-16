Romania ranks 11th in CEE prosperity ranking

Romania ranks 11th in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and 50th at global level in the prosperity index (Legatum Prosperity Index), said yesterday Shanker Singham, director at Legatum Institute.

The country managed to climb seven positions, but comes behind Hungary (10th place). However, it outpaced Macedonia (12th) and Bulgaria (13th). Austria ranks first among the CEE countries, reports local Agerpres.

The prosperity index measures prosperity for nine pillars, including the business environment, government, health care or citizens’ education.

In terms of social capital, Romania ranks 97th globally, up 31 positions. The country ranks 85th for the healthcare sector, down 3 positions. It ranks best for the business environment, namely the 41th position.

“People have almost no trust in institutions in Romania. When this happens, then it is very difficult to have good governance and a good governance system,” said Shanker Singham.

Romania ranks 50th in the 2016 Prosperity Index, being second to last in the EU

