Romania, among lowest public debt to GDP ratio in EU

Romania was among the EU countries with the lowest government debt in the GDP in the first quarter of the year.

The rate slightly went down compared to the previous quarter, reaching 37.1%, according to EU’s statistical office Eurostat.

Greece recorded the highest rate of government debt in the GDP at the end of March, with 176.2%, followed by Italy, with 134.7% and Portugal, with 130.5%. The lowest rates were seen in Estonia (9.2%), Luxembourg (23%) and Bulgaria (28.6%), followed by Denmark (36.7%) and Romania (37.1%).

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, the highest increase in the government debt ratio was reported in the Czech Republic, with 3.1 percentage points, followed by Luxembourg with 3 percentage points, and Croatia with 2.6 percentage points. Romania was among the countries that reported a slight decrease.

[email protected]