Romania and Poland plan to develop joint tourist routes

Romania and Poland will promote joint routes covering the UNESCO monuments and medieval castles and fortresses in the two countries. The routes will mainly target Asian tourists.

“We have drafted two routes: the UNESCO monuments route and the medieval castles and fortresses route. Both countries excel in these two sectors and with this partnership we will attract more tourists, especially from the Asian market,” Bogdan Trif, the tourism minister, said, quoted by News.ro.

“We know that they [e.n. the tourists] have this pattern, namely they travel and do not stay for more than two days in the same place. And with this offer I think we can reach them,” he said.

Trif made the announcement after meeting his Polish counterpart, Witold Banka, in Bucharest.

(Photo: Corvinilor Castle in Hunedoara)

