Romanian PM calls Constitutional Court to settle conflict with President

Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila on December 7, in the beginning of the Government meeting, announced that the executive has notified the Constitutional Court with a request to settle the deadlock generated by president Klaus Iohannis postponing the appointment of some ministers.

“The only source of uncertainty that we have at this moment, is generated by president Klaus Iohannis by blocking the appointment of ministers in two important areas, meaning the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Administration on a one hand, and the Ministry of Transport on the other. I believe that it is not the petty politics that should guide us these days, but the interest of the country,” PM Dancila said, according to local News.ro.

She also said that the successful holding of the rotating presidency of the EU Council, which Romania will take on January 1, can only be done by “giving full authority and legitimacy to each minister”.

In response, later the same day day, president Iohannis blamed PM Dancila for turning a political issue into a constitutional one.

“This Government is controlled by the delinquent [Liviu] Dragnea through intermediaries,” President Iohannis said quoted by Hotnews.ro. He also announced that he would not appoint any minister, until the Constitutional Court issues a response to the request submitted by PM Dancila.

At this moment, the legal status of ongoing ministers of the two ministries (Regional Development and Transport) remains unclear after they submitted resignations.

(photo source: Gov.ro)