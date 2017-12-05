Romania plans to extend refugee integration period

Romania plans to extend the duration of the individual integration plan for foreigners currently on the country’s territory from six to 12 months, according to a recent draft law. The draft is amending a government ordinance concerning the social integration of foreigners who received international protection or the right to remain in the country.

The integration measures cover the accommodation in centers administered by the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAI), the integration formalities, and a nonrefundable financial help, among others.

According to the project, those enrolled in an integration program and without the means to support themselves could be hosted in regional accommodation centers for 12 months, double the current period of six months.

The project proposes extending the duration of the individual integration plan from six months to 12 months, and increasing the period of granting the nonrefundable financial help from two to three months.

In order to help free up the accommodation in the regional centers administered by the IGI, the project proposes extending the period for granting a subvention of 50% of the costs of rent for people who had their integration program extended by another six months. The proposal comes as the regional accommodation centers are currently 100% occupied. It is meant to offer new accommodation options to those enrolled in an integration program.

Another proposal in the project entails the equal treatment of Romanian citizens and those under international protection when it comes to access to medical services.

The country’s integration program covers Romanian-language classes, cultural orientation programs, and counseling, allowing access to social services under similar conditions to those offered to Romanian citizens.

The project, currently under debate, is available in Romanian here.

Meanwhile, the 65 migrants rescued on a ship adrift in the Black Sea last week requested international protection from the Romanian state. They were placed in accommodation at IGI centers. The group was made up of 31 men, 11 women and 24 children. They were coming from Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan and were spotted some 34 km away from the Romanian shore of the Black Sea.

Over 500 migrants attempted to enter Romania by sea since the beginning of 2017. The ship rescued last week was the sixth one the Romanian Border Police brought to shore this year.

(Photo: Politiadefrontiera.ro)

