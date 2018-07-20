Romania to set up EUR 13.5 mln pilot training center with full flight simulator

Romania will set up a new pilot training center equipped with a full flight simulator. The center will require an investment of RON 63 million (EUR 13.5 million) and will allow Romanian pilots to train in the country instead of going abroad for this.

The center will be part of the Romanian Aviation Academy and will be equipped with a Boeing 737 New Generation (NG) Full Flight Simulator (FFS). The simulator will be the first of its kind in Eastern Europe, the transport ministry announced.

The simulators currently used at the Aviation Academy are static-type ones, and cover only some of the stages that pilots need to go through in their training.

The FFS will allow pilots to specialize on flying the Boeing 737. Romanian state-owned airline Tarom recently announced that it will order five more Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, adding to the four Boeing 737 NG planes in its fleet.

Experienced pilots will also benefit from it as they can perform the training needed for keeping their license on it.

The new training center will be built close to the building of the Aviation Academy. The investment is expected to bring long-term savings on the cost of accommodation and transport of pilots to train abroad. This currently costs EUR 3 million per year, Stiri.tvr.ro reported.

(Photo: Pixabay.com)

