Romania’s opposition “moderately confident” about overthrowing government

The leader of Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said he is moderately optimist in regard to the opposition’s attempt to overthrow the government, but the ethnic Hungarians’ party, a critical player that could “make or break” the opposition’s attempt, seems not convinced by the opposition’s rhetoric.

“I am moderately optimist. We continue the discussion with the MPs of the ruling majority in an attempt to reach the majority needed to have the motion passed. The non-confidence motion will certainly be submitted to the Parliament on Friday,” Barna said, according to local News.ro.

He said talks are being held with the UDMR as well.

“We had a discussion with [UDMR president] Kelemen Hunor, we discussed various scenarios. I know they have repeatedly asked for a PM candidate name, but the target is to overthrow this government. The names of potential prime minister are, in my view, topics that will come to the agenda afterwards,” Barna said.

However, UDMR tends to believe that the initiators of the censure motion do not want to take over the government, Cseke Attila, head of Union Senators, told Radio France International. He also says that under the current leadership, the major opposition party, National Liberal Party (PNL), “has diverged from certain values and from the good cooperation with UDMR”.

