Romania’s Oil Terminal reportedly intermediates transfer of Russian fuels to Ukraine

Swiss-registered Euronova Energies, with Gazprom Neft as the final beneficiary, and its Romanian partner Oil Terminal, are involved in the import of Russian fuels from the Russian port of Novorossiysk through Constanta port and Giurgiulesti on the Danube, Moldovan publication Deschide.md reported, adding that this complicates the imports of fuels for the Moldovan market where shortages are increasingly frequent.

The investigative website Disinform.md explained that the fuel for Ukraine leaves the Russian port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea and is transported to Constanța. Here it is stored at the Oil Terminal.

The intermediary of the business, Swiss company Euronova Energies, reportedly has a partnership with Oil Terminal. The actual beneficiary of Euronova Energies SA is Gazprom Neft from Russia.

Euronova Energies, which mediates the fuel business between Russia and Ukraine, is reportedly doing the same for Transnistria, according to Anticoruptie.md.

The company is registered in Geneva and was established in 2013. It deals with the transport, storage and marketing of oil and refined products on the market in South-East Europe. It has storage capacities on the Black Sea and the Adriatic and carries out fuel transport operations on the Danube.

Euronova Energies is a rather small and lesser-known company, but it has won several tenders for oil quotas in the Ural area through the Russian state company Zarubezhneft.

Euronova Energies sells oil mainly in south-eastern Europe and in the countries of the former Yugoslavia and has offices in Geneva, Dubai and Novi Sad.

The Swiss company is currently run by Serbian Stephane Jovanovic (chairman) and Swiss Gilles Chautard and Raphaë Gossner. Between 2012 and 2017, Stephane Jovanovic also worked for the company Euronova Energies (Romania), which he founded in Bucharest.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)