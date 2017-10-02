9 °C
Former Marlboro director brings to Romania new food concept from Russia

by Romania Insider
Alessio Lewithin, a former Marlboro marketing manager, will introduce a new food concept in Romania called CulinaryOn, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

The concept started in Russia five years ago and includes several cooking studios, as well as conference halls. The studios host masterclasses for cooking.

Lewithin will open the first unit in the Aurel Vlaicu-Pipera area, Bucharest’s main business area, at the beginning of this month.

Three former corporate employees passionate about food invented the CulinaryOn concept, namely Giulio D’Erme, Alex Blanc and Vladimir Sadovina. The first CulinaryOn unit was opened in Moscow in 2012. It became a rapid success.

