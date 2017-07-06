Romania’s newest seaside festival to gather over 150,000 people

The first edition of Neversea, the new summer music festival organized at the Romanian seaside this weekend, is expected to attract more than 150,000 participants.

The event will turn Romania’s seaside resort Constanta into one of the top European destinations in this field, as it is the only European music festival that takes place on a beach, said Corina Martin, president of the Federation of Tourist Promotion Associations in Romania, reports local Agerpres.

“Events such as Untold and Neversia place Romania on the top international map of such musical events, and make a major contribution to Romania’s tourism and image,” Martin added.

Ticket prices are much lower in Romania, compared to those at similar events in Belgium, UK, or the Netherlands. “Another major benefit continues to be that this kind of festivals in Romania are still running during the night, which still seems to be unique in Europe,” she added.

The first edition of Neversea will take place in Constanta from July 7 to July 9. The event is organized by the same team in charge of Untold, the biggest electronic music festival in Romania, happening yearly in Cluj-Napoca.

The festival’s lineup includes famous artists such as Tiesto, Afrojack, Fatboy Slim, Benny Benassi, Fedde Le Grand, Ferry Corsten, and Jason Derulo. Find out more here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Neversea on Facebook)