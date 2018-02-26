Where does Romania stand in the negotiations for the EU budget?

Romania will support a potential small increase of the national contribution to the European Union’s budget after 2020, President Klaus Iohannis said at the European Council’s informal reunion on Friday, February 23.

The European leaders met to talk about the multiannual financial framework after 2020. The talks focused on the negotiations calendar, the political priorities and the size of the next EU budget, the first one after Britain’s exit from the EU.

“For Romania, the future EU budget framework after 2020 has a special importance as it will be one of the main files that our country will manage while it will hold the presidency of the EU Council,” according to a statement by the Presidency.

Romania’s President said in Brussels that it’s important that the new EU budget is ambitious, modern and that it allows the progress of the European project. He added that the new budget should be big enough to properly finance the policies that have led to growth and development.

He also pleaded for the adequate financing of the Cohesion Policy that would allow to reduce the gaps between member states and between EU regions. Romania has been a net beneficiary of EU funds since it joined the Union in January 2007.

During the reunion in Brussels, EU’s most powerful members, namely Germany and France, pleaded for linking EU funds with respecting the rule of law and the fiscal and labor standards. They also proposed a budget dedicated to integrating immigrants. Eastern European EU members are not happy with these proposals, according to Financial Times.

(photo source: Presidency.ro)