Romania reportedly negotiates “important” external loan

Romania’s Government is currently negotiating for an “important” external loan, opposition MP Florin Citu announced quoting unofficial sources.

Citu, an influential member of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL), asked finance minister Eugen Teodorovici to disclose the details of the negotiations.

He added that the public debt service increased by EUR 3 billion in 2018 and is projected to increase it by another EUR 4 billion this year.

“Eugen Teodorovici must go public and tell us who is he negotiating with and what are the conditions, because the future of Romania and the taxes Romanians will have to pay depend on these conditions. We will pay the interests and, for those who do not know, during the two-year period of PSD ruling, public debt service has increased by EUR 3 billion in 2018 and is estimated to increase by another EUR 4 billion in 2019, according to official figures of the Ministry of Public Finance,” Florin Citu said in a press release sent to Agerpres.

(photo source: Pexels.com)