Report: Romania needs more doctors, programmers and finance specialists

Romania has a deficit of IT specialists, doctors, nurses, managers in the service sector and financial, marketing and public relations professionals, according to a report by Adecco, one of the biggest HR services groups on the local market, quoted by Economica.net.

Meanwhile, Romania has too many client relations employees, managers in the trade sector and public clerks, according to the same report. There are also too many street sales people, agriculture workers and real estate supervisors in Romania, the study revealed.

“The regional Inovantage report clearly shows that the things we learn in school become irrelevant due to the rapid changes brought by the fourth Industrial Revolution. In Romania, we will soon need re-specializing not once in 20 years, like it has been the case so far, but once every five years,” said Florin Godea, Country Manager Adecco Romania.

The Inovantage report analyzes the education systems in Eastern European countries and shows these have become too rigid and bureaucratic for the rapidly changing business environment. Thus, schools fail to provide students with skills and knowledge that make them fit for hiring.

German group Continental recruits 250 engineers and IT specialists in Iasi

Automotive group closes factory in Romania due to labor shortage

[email protected]