Romania’s National Art Museum sees 10% more visitors in 2018

Romania’s National Art Museum (MNAR) registered over 125,000 visitors in 2018, according to information provided by the institution to local News.ro.

The total number of MNAR visitors in 2018 was 127,707, 16,105 more compared to 2017 (when the total number was 111,656).

The most visited temporary exhibition in 2018 was “Stefan Luchian, the master of Romanian graphic art”, which registered 9,092 visitors between May 19 and September 23.

The museum’s representatives could not provide data related to visitors coming from outside Romania.

“Unfortunately we do not have such a statistic, our record keeping system does not allow such an analysis,” was their answer.

MNAR has four subordinated museums: the headquarters with the European Art Gallery and the National Gallery, the Museum of Art Collections, the KH Zambaccian Museum and the Theodor Pallady Museum, and the most visited one in 2018 was the headquarters in Calea Victoriei no. 49-53.

(photo source: Facebook / Muzeul Național de Artă al României)