Romania plans mobile camps for emergency situations, migrants

The local units of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) will be endowed by 2020 with mobile camps to host victims of emergency situations or migrants, colonel Cristian Radu, first deputy with IGSU, said. A total of 36 such camps will be set up across Romania.

The camps will have container-type facilities, and will provide the accommodation and meals for a minimum of 200 people for several weeks.

“It is a concept we have finalized recently and it is part of a European-funded project,” Radu explained.

A significant number of camps will be located in the Banat region, in the Timis and Caras- Severin areas, which are considered gate areas for migrants coming from Serbia, and in Constanta and Tulcea, another gate area for migrants.

Radu explained that Romania has to have the capacity to manage uncontrolled population movements of thousands by 2020. He also said that information about the likelihood of such events do not exist, and that the risk of these events happening is a moderate one.

