Romania’s ruling party wants to set up military service on a voluntary basis

Several MPs of the governing Social Democratic Party (PSD) submitted a draft project at the beginning of the new parliamentary session aiming to establish a military volunteer program and a Civil Guard.

The new civil guard will be made up of volunteers conducting civil and military training, reports Hotnews.ro. It will intervene in case of emergency situations such as floods, fires or landslides.

The voluntary service would last for 3-6 months for recruits with higher education and 4-9 months for those without higher education. The volunteers will receive the gross minimum wage for the training period.

They will also get other benefits such as a hot meal per day, reductions in the social contributions, lower retirement age, guarantees for the First House program.

