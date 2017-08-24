Romania, among EU’s least expensive countries for meat

Romania is among the least expensive countries for meat in the EU, this category of food being 41% cheaper in Romania than the EU average in 2016, according to data from EU’s statistical office Eurostat.

However, the meat is more expensive in Romania than in neighboring Bulgaria or Poland. In Bulgaria, the meat is 44% cheaper than the EU average, while in Poland the price is 46.6% lower. The two countries are the two cheapest countries for meat in the EU.

On the other hand, Denmark had the highest prices for meat (almost 40% higher than the EU average) and was followed by Austria (around 37% higher).

However, although the meat is cheaper in Romania than in other EU Member States, data from the National Institute Statistics (INS) showed that the average monthly consumption of fresh meat amounted to 3.39 kg per person in Romania in 2016. The number was slightly higher than in 2015 but still below compared to that in more developed countries.

