Romania spends EUR 1 mln on reviving two local pig breeds

Pig breeders in Romania will receive state aid between 2018 and 2020 for the breeds Bazna and Mangalita, the Government has decided. It approved the EUR 1 million financing program which will support the production of pork meat from the two local breeds.

Farmers as well as pork meat processors or sellers can ask for pigs and/or financing under the program.

Pig breeders will receive for free between two and ten pigs. They have to then sell half of the pigs they received, of at least 130 kilos each, to an approved processing unit, as well as comply with feeding norms and have all farm registers in order.

The new decision also imposes rules for pig suppliers and processors, who benefit from the state financing. Anybody interested can join the program within 90 days by submitting a request at their county agricultural office.

(photo source: Wikimedia Commons; photo by Nienetwiler)