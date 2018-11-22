Romania, last in EU for the use of smart TVs for video streaming

Only 3% of Romanians used smart TVs for watching internet streamed TV and video content in 2016, according to Eurostat.

The share is almost four times lower compared to the EU average of 11%, placing Romania last in EU, together with Greece.

The use of smart TVs for internet streamed TV or other video content was most popular in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom (both 22% of individuals), followed by the three Nordic countries – Sweden (21%), Denmark (20%) and Finland (17%).

[email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay.com)