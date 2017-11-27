5 °C
Labor minister: Romania faces large labor shortage

by Romania Insider
Romania is facing a very high labor shortage in sectors such as IT, health, constructions or agriculture, and Romanians who work abroad need to be drawn back, labor minister Lia Olguta Vasilescu said on Friday last week.

If there are 12,000 IT graduates tomorrow, they will be absorbed by the market by next week, Vasilescu added.

The labor shortage in the construction sector will increase next year, when the second national plan for local development (PNDL II) comes into operation. Local authorities will need to manage about RON 30 billion (EUR 6.4 billion), especially in rural areas. The money will go to water, sewerage projects, schools or kindergartens.

“We will have a problem with the construction workforce and will we realize how serious this situation is only next year,” the minister said.

